Rawalpindi - Police have booked five cops for violating sanctity of a house and misbehaving with family members during a raid in Mohala Dhoke Kaku Shah to arrest the kite flyers, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad under section 452 of PPC against the five cops including Raja Tahir and Raja Haseeb on complaint of Israr Danish, they said.

During raid, the 50-year-old head of the family Muhammad Aslam also died of cardiac arrest. The family accused police of torturing Aslam that led to his death.

According to sources, Israr Danish, a citizen, lodged a complaint with police stating five police constables entered in his house on 3 February 2017 and started misbehaving with his brothers and females. He added the cops also violated the sanctity of his house and sought legal action against them. Police filed a case and started investigation. A police officer told that five cops were taken into custody and City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi is investigating the matter.

He said the police constable would be suspended if they found guilty in inquiry.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Muhammad Aslam was held at graveyard near ASF Headquarters on Kuri Road. The participants of the funeral prayer after burial also staged a protest demonstration and chanted slogans against police and the government.

Two days ago, the Metro Bus Service (MBS) has been suspended in the city after the protestors blocked Chandni Chowk Station after the death of 50-year-old man during a raid by police on a house to arrest the kite flyers in Sadiqabad.

The enraged protestors holding sticks and bamboos also pelted stone at the metro station and other transport with stones. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and negotiated with the protestors and ended protest.

The protestors and family members of deceased placed dead body on Murree Road blocking it for all kind of traffic.

A family member told media that a police party stormed into house of Muhammad Aslam to arrest his sons Faraz and Shaukat who were flying kites on the rooftop. They said the police started misbehaving with women. They said the police also tortured Muhammad Aslam severely owing to which he suffered cardiac arrest and later died in hospital.

Two car lifters held

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two car lifters and recovered 2320 gram hashish from their possession, a police spokesman said. Following directions of IGP Tariq Masood Yasin to control car theft incidents in Islamabad, SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani and SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas constituted an SIU team comprising SI Noor ul Islam, ASIs Zohray Khan, Manzoor Ilahi and others who nabbed two car lifters during picketing at various points in Islamabad. They have been identified as Habib Ur Rehman and Tahir Habib who also confessed to take away numerous cars from Islamabad. One car was stolen by them from Polyclinic hospital

Islamabad, while they stolen a Suzuki jeep from the area of Khanna police station. A separate police team has been constituted to arrest those to whom they sold these vehicles. SSP Islamabad has appreciated this performance and directed to accelerate efforts to curb crime of car theft. Meanwhile, industrial area police Islamabad has nabbed a persons involved in looting simpletons after impersonating himself as policeman. According to details, Mir Vaisa and his family was deprived of cash and mobile phones at gun point by some persons in police uniform following which case was registered at relevant police station.

Following this compliant, SP Industrial Area Muhammad Ahsan Iqbal assigned task to ASP Hassam Bin Ashraf to ensure arrest of the perpetrators of this act. A special team was constituted by him including SHO Inspector Khalid Mehmud Awan, ASI Khalid Hussain and others. This team worked hard and succeeded to nab Abdul Khalil s/o

Juma Khan, resident of Peshawar for his alleged involvement in such activities and recovered car (AAZ-946), 30 bore pistol used in such crime along with mobile phone and police card from him. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team.