islamabad- World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to hold next international conference of health ministers in Pakistan, spokesperson of health ministry said.

Talking to The Nation, official said that the conference will be held in Islamabad in the month of October and ministry has started preparations to host the event.

According to him, more than 200 delegates from different countries will participate in the conference and Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has held the meeting with interior ministry officials to lay out the plan.

Official informed The Nation that health ministers from South and Westerns Asia, Middle East and Northern Africa will participate in the conference.

According to official, international conference will discuss the health challenges of world and present recommendations.

He said it will be significant and biggest conference held in the department of health in the country.

Official said that ministry has started the preparations of conference and in this regard it has started consultations with foreign ministry and district administration. Official said that Pakistan won the contest of holding conference from 22 countries as it fulfils the terms and conditions of international standards to hold the conference. Holding of this conference will be landmark achievement on the behalf of NHS.