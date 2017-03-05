Rawalpindi-Awami Muslim League (AML) President and MNA Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that he decided to watch Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, as it would not only be a match between the two cricket teams, but also against the enemies of Pakistan who are fuelling terrorism.

He said he would support Peshawar Zalmi, the team would face Quetta Gladiators in the final match to be played in Lahore amid tight security.

Sheikh Rashid expressed these while talking to media men before boarding Lahore-bound train at Rawalpindi Railway Station here on Saturday. He was flanked by four members of his party.

He said Pakistan is passing through a critical phase but holding the PSL-2 final in Lahore despite security threats would send a strong message to terrorists that the nation, government and armed forces are united against terrorism and would flush out the militants.

“I will sit in public enclosure and will also enjoy cigar where smoking is allowed,” AML President said. He said he has yet not decided whether he would buy match ticket of Rs 500 or 8000 because Chairman PCB Najam Sethi has sent him a message that he would be Sethi’s guest. “However, I have not received pass by Najam Sethi so far,” he said.

Commenting on FATA issue, MNA Sheikh Rashid said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was the only politician who opposed the issue while all other parties were in favour of government’s move.

He said former President Asif Ali Zardari told him that he was against PM Mian Nawaz Sharif when he asked as if he (Zardari) was with PM Nawaz Sharif or against him in Panama Leak issue. On a query, Sheikh Rashid said PTI Chief Imran Khan was not happy over his decision to go Lahore for watching PSL final.