Islamabad - The University of Sargodha according to assessment results of 2015/16 announced by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Quality Assurance Agency has maintained its rating, securing highest ‘W category’ position, said an official on Saturday.

According to official, the university has achieved all targets in the action plan of the HEC for 2015-2016, like previous two academic years since 2013.

According to assessment results of 2015/16 announced by the HEC Quality Assurance Agency, the University has maintained its rating by earning 89.17 per cent marks and securing the highest ‘W category’ position.

The assessment is done on the basis of a comprehensive criteria set by the HEC Quality Assurance Agency, including academic programs, international conferences and seminars, number of PhD faculty, examination system, student enrolment and evaluation, research output and publications in peer-review national and international journals, links between academia and industry, and academic collaborations.

This performance of the University of Sargodha among 184 private and public sector universities in the country shows the commitment of its administration and faculty in promoting quality education and research, official said.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad has congratulated the administration, faculty and students on achieving the due targets for academic year 2015-16 under the guidelines of the HEC, while promising to provide all possible avenues for building upon current successes.