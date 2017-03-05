Islamabad - A youngster has allegedly been abducted within the Secretariat police jurisdiction. Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Secretariat, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his son Mohammad Waqas from the market. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a body of newborn has been found within the Sabzi Mandi Police jurisdiction. A passerby spotted the body beside of a newborn in the green belt of I-9 area and informed police about the issue. The police reached the area and shifted the body to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have started investigation.