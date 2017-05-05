Rawalpindi - The police will produce three children, who were recovered from a private torture cell set up by dismissed cops of Punjab Police in Tahli Mohri Chowk, today (Friday) before the court of an area magistrate to record their statements, police informed The Nation.

The three children, identified as Khan Dad, Ram Dad and little girl Gareeba, aging between 9 to 10 years, will be produced before the court of area magistrate Navid Tarar to record their statements, police added.

Earlier, a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Navid, In-charge of Police Post Tariqabad, on a tip off, raided a torture cell near Malang CNG and rescued three children tied up with steel chains in the cell. The cell was established allegedly by a mechanic Akhtar along with dismissed cops of Punjab Police namely Sheikh Azhar, Qamar Butt, Ahsan, Abbas and Haji Sajid.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 364-A/342 of PPC while the accused managed to escape police raid.

Talking to The Nation, SI Navid said police has handed over the recovered children to Punjab Protection Bureau and would also produce them before a court to record their statements.

He said the children told police that somebody had given them a plastic bag containing 1kg hashish in Peshawar and sent them to Rawalpindi in public transport.

He said as the children reached Rawalpindi, the aforementioned accused picked them up and detained them in torture cell and also took hashish from them. He said police have been carrying out raids to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police briefly detained three students of Anjuman Faizul Islam on the charges of recording video of residence of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in their mobile phones. The three students were identified as Zohaib Ali, Muhammad Haseeb Khan and Muhammad Arslan.

According to DSP New Town Circle Malik Afsar, police received a complaint from the security personnel deputed at residence of interior minister that three boys were making video of residence of the minister in mobile phones from the rooftops of AFI.

He said a police team reached at the spot and arrested the three students and brought them to police station for further investigation.

It was suggested during initial investigation that the three boys were students of AFI Technical Training Institute and were repairing a broken water pipe on the rooftop, DSP said.

He said the students were clicking their selfies when the security guards at residence of the minister got alerted and caught them. He said police released the students after investigation. The age of the three detainees were 15-year-old each, he said.