Islamabad - Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is fully prepared to deal with any emergency and untoward situation in the capital city.

MCI would improve, strengthen and further upgrade this formation in line with modern techniques to bring it at par with the international standards.

Special arrangements would be made for the training of rescue workers and firefighters’ to enhance their professional capabilities.

Deputy Mayor MCI, Syed Zeshaan Naqvi said this while addressing a ceremony organised by MCI here at Jinnah Convention Centre in connection with International Firefighters’ Day 2017.

On this occasion, Director EDM Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Additional Director Zafer Iqbal, General Secretary CDA Mazdoor Union (CBA), Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, elected representatives, officers and officials of different formations, representatives of civil society, students of different educational institutes, representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) and firefighters of EDM Directorate were also present.

The deputy mayor said that presently, the Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management is equipped with latest firefighting devices and well trained staff, and added that the directorate has already proved its professional capabilities during several untoward incidents in the past.

He was of the view that in line with the directions of the Mayor Islamabad, several initiatives have been taken to further improve the performance of EDM Directorate.

Four new fire sub-stations are being established while new firefighting devices and fire tenders are also being added in the fleet. New fire sub-stations are being established in Humak Town, Sector I-9, I-14 and G-11, he said.

On this occasion, Director Emergency and Disaster Management informed the audience that EDM Directorate of MCI is the only department of Asia, which has well-trained firefighters and rescue workers.

Apart from this, the Directorate also has 34 latest firefighting vehicles, firefighting devices and sniffer dogs, which detect the human bodies under the rubble during the incidents. The directorate has a fleet of 34 fire tenders, two snorkels of 68 meters, two Bronto Sky Lifts of 29 meters and 46-metre aerial ladder.

The fire fighters and rescue workers of Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate also demonstrated their professional capabilities during the mock drill. The Deputy Mayor appreciated the professional skills of firefighters and rescue workers and distributed certificates among the participants. Ten seconds silence was also observed in connection with the International FireFighters’ Day.

Naqvi also inaugurated Capital Volunteers Program 2017. Under this program, volunteers would be registered and trained to assist different departments in any untoward situation.