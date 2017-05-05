Islamabad - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson Thursday welcomed the expansion of Australia’s Global Alumni Network in Pakistan.

Recently launched by Australian Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, the network promotes connections to and among people from around the world, including many thousands from Pakistan, who have studied in Australia.

In her statement Adamson said, “The Australia’s Global Alumni Engagement Strategy celebrates the achievements of alumni and aims to grow a global community that maintains strong links to Australia while also strengthening Australia’s connection with our region.”

Faiza Rehman Syed, Australia Awards Alumnus and President of the Alumni Executive Committee said that she was excited to be part of a global network of alumni who can support each other in professional and personal capacity – be it in our search for employment, dealing with reverse culture shock, or just sharing our experiences of studying and living in Australia.

Membership of alumni networks provides opportunities for professional development, shared research and strengthened business connections, said a statement issued by the Australian High Commission.

Australia is particularly focused on promoting professional development for women. The high commissioner recently launched the Australian Alumni Women in Leadership Network to encourage women alumni to support one another in their professional development.

Australia is one of the world’s most popular study destinations for international students, with more than 2.5 million international students having studied in Australia in the last 50 years.

There are currently over 16,000 Pakistani scholars enrolled in Australian universities, the statement said.