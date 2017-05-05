Islamabad - A sub-committee of PAC Thursday recommended concerned authorities to demolish illegal constructions in the city according to prescribed laws.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Mushahid Hussain, and reviewed the audit objections Capital Development Authority (CDA) of year 2011-12.

Reviewing the audit objection regarding illegal construction, audit officials raised the matter about non-construction of five star hotel at Grand Hayat and Centaurs.

The committee asked to NAB and FIA to submit inquiry report within 15 days.

About culture complex project, audit officials informed that the matter of alleged corruption in culture complex project had been under probe by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for last two years. DG audit has not held responsible any official in departmental enquiry, they said.

The committee asked the concerned authority to submit report in two weeks.