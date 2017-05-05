ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that three officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been held responsible for maltreating two Norwegian women of Pakistani origin at the Islamabad airport on April 15.

According to the report submitted by Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Sajid Ilyas Bhatti on behalf of the FIA, one official had been dismissed from service while proceeding against two others, who have been suspended, was pending.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the suo moto case regarding an assault on the Norwegian nationals at the Islamabad airport by FIA officials.

According to the DAG, Director Administration (FIA Headquarters Islamabad) Ahmed Mukaram on April 21 initiated a departmental inquiry against three officials — Inspector Nadeem Akhtar, Lady Constable Ghazala Shaheen and Lady Constable Noshila Bibi — and all the three were found guilty. He said that Ghazala Shaheen was dismissed from service while a decision against Noshila Bibi was pending and the case of Nadeem Akhtar has been referred to the DG FIA for adjudication.

The court directed the DAG to furnish a complete inquiry report against the three officials besides submitting a report regarding the investigation made in the light of the FIR registered with the Airport Police Station within three weeks. The court adjourned the hearing.

According to the report, the scuffle between Norwegian women and the FIA women constables began when the ladies hurled “filthy and abusive language” against Pakistan and the immigration staff. It said the two women, Fozia Umar and Haseena Begum, had conceded in their statements that the incident took place as a result of their “mistake and anger”.

The FIA, however, said that the three officials involved in torturing the two Norwegian women had been suspended after the inquiry.

The report further said the inquiry was conducted in the light of the statements of witnesses, a copy of the FIR, CCTV footage of Civil Aviation cameras and the video clip circulated on social and electronic media.

It said that Fozia Umar and her mother Haseena Begum, the victims, were also examined at the FIA Peshawar office as they were reluctant to come to Islamabad for joining the inquiry proceeding.

The report said that at the time of clearance of outgoing flight Pk-771 (Islamabad-Oslo), Lady Constable Noshila, who was performing her duty, went to the washroom and coincidentally the two women passengers also reached there to use the washroom.

According to the report, passenger Fozia admittedly demanded tissue papers from Noshila which resulted in an exchange of hot words when the constable replied that it was not her duty. The report said that according to Noshila, the lady passenger Fozia used extremely filthy and abusive language but the constable ignored it and came back to her counter.

“Musharraf Hussain (witness) who was accompanying his lady relatives fully corroborated the contention of Noshila Bibi,” the report concluded.