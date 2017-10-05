islamabad - The fact-finding committee has pinpointed at least 24 officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) as facilitators in the illegal appointments in 2011-12.

A four-member fact-finding committee was constituted in March this year, which has revealed massive irregularities in the appointment of 54 daily wagers in Grade 16-18 during 2011-12.

The FIA has taken up the matter and it has started an inquiry in the light of the report. The officers identified as facilitators in the illegal appointments included the then chairmen, members and directors of the CDA.

They included Imtiaz Inayat Ellahi (Chairman CDA), Farkhand Iqbal (Chairman CDA), Mian Waheed-ud-Din (Member Environment/Acting Chairman CDA), Shoukat Mohmand (Member A), Ibrar Hussain Shah (Member Engineering), Abdul Jabbar Milano (Member Engineering), Saeed ur Rehman (FA/Member), Mir Laiq Yousafzai (DG Administration), Dr Sh Suleman (DG Environment), Najma Azhar (Dy DG HRD), Zia ur Rehman Toor (Dy DG Finance), Shahwar Ajmal (Principal CDA Model School), Syed Imran Shah (DFA), M Hayat Warraich (Director HRD), A Ali (Director HRD), Fawad (Director Audit), M Roshan Junejo (Dy Director Street Lights), Masood ur Rehman (Dy Director HRD-III), Syed Safdar Ali (Dy Director HRD-III), Syed Asad Abbas (Dy Director HRD-III), M Ashraf (Assistant Director HRD-III), Malik M Ramzan (Inspector BCS), Kalsoom Bibi (HRO-VII and VIII), and Mushtaq Ahmed Khan (HRO VIII). According to the fact-finding report, these officers and officials handled the cases under the posts they were holding at that time.

The fact-finding committee has recommended, “The notification of daily wages employees which don’t meet the basic eligibility criteria, cases of favouritism, nepotism, and the appointments made against the advertised posts on pick and choose basis may be de-notified,” the committee recommended.

The committee has further suggested that the experience certificates wherever applicable at the time of their initial employment be verified by constituting a separate committee. The FIA has summoned the members of the fact-finding committee to get a briefing from them on the subject and reach the truth.