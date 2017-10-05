islamabad - An Intra Court Appeal (ICA) seeking disqualification of Member National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai as lawmaker was yesterday moved in the Islamabad High Court. Kulsoom Khaliq Advocate filed the petition and nominated Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Speaker National Assembly and MNA Ayesha Gulalai as respondents. Earlier, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq had turned down her petition by terming the same as non-maintainable.

In her petition, she stated that Ayesha was elected MNA at the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and so far not resigned from the party even after levelling false, fabricated and baseless allegations against his party chairman.

Kulsoom added that such allegations are sufficient to disqualify her as MNA as she has committed misconduct by levelling false allegations against the party chairman. She continued that Ayesha had levelled such allegations without solid proof and material in her possession.

The petitioner contended that there is no place in Islam for levelling false allegations of lewdness without solid proof and material in support of the alleged allegations levelled against Imran Khan.

She argued that the Speaker National Assembly is liable to take immediate notice of such false allegations against the party chairman of the party without any supporting evidence.

“Islam has fully condemned such false allegations and on levelling false and fabricated allegations tempted with ulterior motives and as such she liable to be disqualified forthwith from the National Assembly in the interest of justice.

and to maintain the prestige of the National Assembly,” maintained the petitioner.

She continued that the petitioner had been approaching to the Speaker National Assembly for disqualifying Ayesha but no action required under the law taken so far.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court that non-disqualification of Ayesha from the membership of National Assembly may be declared as illegal, ultra vires, against the provisions of law.