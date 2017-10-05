rawalpindi - A 42-year-old female dengue patient has reportedly died in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Wednesday, informed sources. However, the doctors claimed that the lady patient identified as Ghazala Rafique was recovered from dengue virus three days ago and died from other ailments.

According to sources, the heirs of Ghazala Rafique brought her in BBH last week with the symptoms of dengue fever. Doctors took her samples and dispatched it to National Institute of Health (NIH) for dengue serology. The lab experts confirmed the reports the lady was dengue patient.

BBH Medical Superintendent Dr Arshad Ali Sabir, when contacted, said that the patient was suffering from dengue virus but her ailment was cured on September 30 and she was shifted to a medical ward.

He said that the patient was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and typhoid and the doctors were giving medical treatment for these diseases.

He said that she died on Wednesday morning owing to other diseases.

“Dengue virus is not the real cause of her death and she died due to multiple organ failures because of other diseases,” Dr Arshad Ali Sabir said.