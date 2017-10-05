rawalpindi - A man was killed in a road accident at Boring Road in Dhoke Mangtal, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Amir Riaz, a resident of Street Number 9 Boring Road, Dhoke Mangtal.

According to police, Amir Riaz was going on the road when an unknown speeding vehicle crushed him. In result, the man sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the scene. Ratta Amral police have registered a case against unidentified driver on the complaint of Abid Riaz, the brother of deceased, police added.

The accident occurred at 3am and the dead body of the man was lying on the road unattended. In the morning, some locals informed police who shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem, said DSP City Circle Farhan Aslam. He said police are trying to trace the accused driver.