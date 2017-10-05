ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to lodge a strong protest over the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) resulting in civilian deaths.

Director General South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and “a strong protest was lodged on the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Rawalakot/Chirikot sector[s] on 4th October 2017, resulting in the death of two civilians [20 years old Kashif Sakhi and 17 years old Sakeena Begum, residents of village Chaffer], and injuries to two others, including a woman,” said a statement released by the foreign ministry.

During the past two weeks, the Indian occupation forces have increasingly targeted civilian areas on the Pakistani side, resulting in the death of 13 civilians, including six women, and injuries to 39 others, which the director general strongly condemned, said the statement.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2017 till date, the Indian occupation forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 45 innocent civilians and injuries to 155, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016, it added.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, the statement added.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC.

He said that the Indian side should permit the United Nations observers to play their mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.