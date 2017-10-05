ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Committee on Accountability could not evolve consensus on bringing judges and army generals in the ambit of proposed accountability laws and it was decided in the meeting to have more discussion and debate on it.

The committee meeting with members from all the Parliamentary parties and from both houses of the Parliament was held under the chair of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

Sources in the committee informed The Nation that the parties were divided on the issue of bringing judges of superior courts and army generals in the purview of proposed accountability laws and it was decided that as it was a sensitive matter so more deliberation and discussion would be done in this connection.

The chairman of the committee asked the members to have the reflection of their party leaders on the subject and deferred the matter for further discussion when they would meet again next Wednesday.

The proposal of bringing judges and army generals in the purview of new accountability laws came from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Babar.

The committee also discussed the scope of the proposed laws application as the Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governments were having their own accountability laws.

So the chairman of the committee, Law Minister Zahid Hamid asked Senator Babar to have the input of Sindh government on the proposed accountability laws, while Senator Azam Swati would take up the matter with the PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to have their reflection on it.

Hamid provided the copies of the proposed accountability laws to the members of the committee to discuss it with their respective party leadership so that the same could be finalised at the earliest.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the law minister said that review of most of the clauses of the proposed law were completed and now after having input from the political parties it would likely be finalised soon.

He said that it was decided in the meeting that the new accountability laws would strictly be confined to corruption and corrupt practices and the crimes such as breach of trust and fraud would not be included in it, as the same already had proper legal cover in the criminal procedure code and other laws.

Similarly it was further decided that the crimes related to financial affairs should be left to the existing laws dealing with the revenue matters and the same should not be included in accountability laws.

Sources in the committee informed The Nation that it was also the consensus view of the members to grant maximum monetary and administrative authority to the new accountability apparatus so that they could deal with the cases relating to corruption and corrupt practices effectively.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the main opposition party the PPP have failed to give a powerful accountability apparatus and both the parties had wasted past nine years and could not evolve consensus on the bill.

During the previous PPP-led coalition government the then leader of opposition in the National Assembly Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan had exerted extraordinary pressure on the government to get the new accountability law passed from the Parliament but all his efforts failed.

But interestingly the PML-N had come in power in 2013 its proactive approach towards having an independent and powerful accountability apparatus suddenly turned dormant and for the past four years the matter was shelved.

Following the adverse remarks of the apex court wherein it had termed incumbent accountability setup dead, both these parties sprung into action and are now working on the new accountability laws to replace the existing setup.