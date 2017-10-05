islamabad - The student federation at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) on Wednesday held a protest demanding the restoration of students who had been expelled from the university for causing unrest on campus.

Dozens of students representing Quadian Student Federation (QSF) blocked the road and set up a camp to present thirteen demands to the university administration. A number of students including female boarders became hostage inside the campus and dozens of day scholars returned from the main entrance amid chaos.

QSF demanded the immediate restoration of all expelled and suspended students from the university. Other demands included revision of fee structure, increase in the number of hostels and buses, reimbursement of heavy fines, improvement in facilities for students, removal of security blockades, registration of pharmacy department and inquiry against RO and provost. The students carrying placards chanted slogans against the university administration for financial embezzlement and discrimination against students.

Students and officials informed The Nation that QSF halted academic activities in departments putting adhesive in locks. Madeeha, a student of the Pharmacy department, said that all classes had been cancelled due to strike.

“The administration unlocked the departments but the students protested and locked them again,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Resident Officer (RO) and University Prof Dr Sohail Nadeem also tendered his resignation to the Vice Chancellor (VC) due to escalating tensions in the hostel premises. In his resignation to the VC he said that “some students from ethnic councils have been involved in illegal and violent activities since the last couple of days. However, despite our repeated requests to the university and ICT administration, no support from police was provided. The incident last night (29/09/17) was terrible because drunken students carrying weapons abused the security staff and physically assaulted two. Even at this critical time, the Resident office failed to provide security to the staff”.

He also said “As a provost of boys’ hostel, I fully support the Resident officer’s demand of stern legal action and registration of a FIR against the students involved in the incident last night. The students play loud music at campus during academic hours and cause problems for the hostel administration as well as residents of the colony. These issues have been brought into the notice of ICT administration time and again but no concrete action has been taken so far”.

VC University, Prof Dr Javed Ashraf, in his official statement said that the students had a number of minor demands, such as improving the cafeteria, purchasing more buses etc. However, their principal demand was to reverse penalties on the students who had been involved in a fight two months ago.

A number of students representing two ethnic councils got involved in a fierce confrontation, which led to several injuries. The university took disciplinary action against them by expelling some and rusticating others.

The administration informed the students that they did not have authority to reverse the punishments, but was willing to place their appeal in the next meeting of the Syndicate. The students refused this offer, and held a strike today, with the expelled students playing a leading role. The city administration has been helping the QAU administration in negotiating with the students.