rawalpindi - Unknown armed robbers have deprived two citizens of cash and mobile phones in the area of Iqbal Town, within limits of Police Station Sadiqabad, sources said on Wednesday.

The street crime victims have approached PS Sadiqabad officials for registration of cases against the armed robbers. Police have not registered the cases so far, sources added. According to sources, a citizen Ikhlaq was going somewhere in Iqbal Town when two robbers riding on a motorcycle intercepted him at gunpoint. Later on, the robbers snatched Rs 10,000 cash from him and sped away towards Expressway, they said. They said that the robbers snatched cash and mobile phone at gunpoint from another citizen. A couple of days ago, unidentified gunmen also snatched Rs 60,000 cash and two prize bonds worth Rs14000 from a citizen Syed Shujah Hussain. Police have failed in tracing the robbers so far. Sources mentioned the surge in street crime have swelled a wave of panic among the locals who have appealed the CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to direct police to bust the dacoit gangs operating in the areas and looting people round the clock.

Meanwhile, police, during an anti-social drive, have arrested 9 outlaws and recovered 140 grams of hashish, 1210 grams heroin, 40-litre liquor and three pistols of 30-bore pistol 14 bullets, informed a police spokesperson. He said separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday released a murder convict on bail who was awarded life sentence by a trial court. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi granted bail to the accused Muhammad Tanveer on the ground that the statements of prosecution witnesses were false and recovery of incriminating material was also not in line with the law of evidence. Police Station (PS) Waris Khan had arrested Muhammad Tanveer in connection with the murder of Asad Mehmood occurred on July 27, 2014, after filing a case against him. Later on, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rawalpindi had convicted the accused and awarded him life imprisonment.

However, the murder convict has challenged the life imprisonment with LHC Rawalpindi Bench through his counsel Raja Ghaneem Aabir Khan. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi took up the bail petition of the accused during which the defence counsel Raja Ghaneem Advocate argued that the prosecution had presented the false witnesses before the trial court and police also made fake recovery of the weapon used in the murder case.

He said his client has nothing to do with the murder case and prosecution has also failed in establishing any solid evidence against him. Despite that a lower court had granted life imprisonment to his client. He pleaded the apex court to grant his client the bail in the murder case, he said. After the conclusion of the arguments of defence counsel, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Tariq ordered the release of murder convict on bail.