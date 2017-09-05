Rawalpindi - Albayrak Solid Waste Management Company Rawalpindi has completed the cleanliness work in the district by disposing of a total of 9,000 tons offal and other remains of sacrificial animals, district government spokesperson informed The Nation on Monday.

The offals and remains of sacrificial animals were disposed of from the city areas and other tehsils of Rawalpindi during the two holidays of Eid, he said.

The spokesperson said Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Nasim Khan and MD Solid Waste Management Authority Rizwan Sher Dil visited the dumping points, reviewed the performance of sanitary workers and appreciated their efforts for cleaning the city during the Eid holidays.

He said the sanitary workers had also sprinkled calcimine at 16 dumping points to kill germs. In a statement issued here, the acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Talat Mehmood Gondal said the sanitary workers of civic bodies had removed 647.17 tons of offal and remains of sacrificial animals on the first day of Eid from Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Murree and Taxila.

He said the government took concrete steps to keep the city clean with help of the civic bodies. The spokesperson said the sanitary workers had also been visiting and picking up the offals even from the streets of the city. He said, he along with Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim Khan and MD Rizwan Sher Dil inspected the areas of Chungi No 8, Chirah Road, Sadiqabad, Sixth Road, Saidpur Road,

Satellite Town, Kuri Road, Chah Sultan, Jamia Mosque and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and found the performance of sanitary workers satisfactory. DC appreciated the efforts of the sanitary workers to clean the city on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Chairman of various Union

Councils namely Ch Umar Mushtaq, Raja Iftikhar Ahmed, Raja Jamil, Babar Khan Jadoon, Ch Abid Mithu, Dr Shafqat Mehmood, Malik Iftikhar, Shakil Ahmed and Raja Shahid Latif also lauded the efforts of sanitary workers.

Similarly, the Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards’ sanitary workers have also launched cleanliness operations in their respective areas. The sanitary workers of RCB and CCB, following the instructions of Chief Executive Officers Dr Saima Shah and Asif Mir, lifted offal and other remains of sacrificial animals and dumped them outside the city.

On the other hand, there are some reports that the civic bodies have failed to dispose of remains of sacrificial animals properly.

According to locals of UC 30, the sanitary workers have not visited their areas to lift the offals. The offal remained unattended in the street number 1, 2, 3 and 8 of Chah Sultan. Such reports were also received from residents of Dhoke Kala Khan that sanitary workers did not visit their areas to remove the offals.