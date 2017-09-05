Motorway police challan

NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Motorway police on Monday challaned Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for over speeding.

According to a spokesman of the National Assembly, the speaker had gone to Lahore with his family for Eid and his security and protocol staff was on leave to celebrate Eid with their families.

While returning to Islamabad as a common citizen without any security protocol, the motorway police stopped him for over speeding.

The NA speaker allowed the Motorway police to issue a ticket and appreciated their commitment to duty.–INP

Three arrested for violating ban on skin collection

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested two men on charges of collecting sacrificial skins without having a valid no-objection certificate (NoC) of the district government, informed a police spokesperson on Monday.

Similarly, police have also held a butcher for burning the legs of sacrificial animal. Cases have been registered against the three accused with Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, he said.

He said that a police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Waris Khan Chaudhry Riaz took action against the people involved in violation of ban on skins collection. Further investigation was on, he said.

On the other hand, police, following the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, have netted a total of 27 proclaimed offenders and target offenders while conducting raids at various localities of the region.

According to the details, special police teams have been constituted by the two high ups police tasking them to round up the POs involved in heinous crimes upon their arrival to their home towns from hideouts to celebrate Eid. Under the supervision of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, the police teams took action and arrested 7 POs and 11 TOs from Cannt, Taxila and Airport circles. A proclaimed offender was also held by PS Waris Khan Officials involved in a murder case.

Similarly, five hardcore criminals-cum-POs have been apprehended by Hazro police under supervision of DSP Hazro Raja Fayyaz ul Haq. The POs, involved in murder, attempted murder, dacoity and robbery, were identified as Qayum, Sajid Khan, Shihab Ali, Muhammad Jamil and Pervaiz. In Attock city, police have also managed to nab four POs and put them behind the bars.–Staff Reporter

Cleanliness drive in capital

to start after EID

ISLAMABAD: The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has decided to launch a campaign to clean Islamabad from indissoluble shopping bags after Eid.

The campaign will be run with the assistance of district management and police. Secretary of climate change ministry has already issued directives to EPA to take steps for cleansing federal capital from indissoluble shopping bags. In pursuance of these directives, DG EPA Farzana Altaf has decided to launch the drive for cleansing Islamabad from indissoluble shopping bags.–Online

CDA to hold draw for allotment of plots on Sep 07

ISLAMABAD (Online): CDA land and rehabilitation department has decided to hold a draw for allotment of plots to the affectees on September 07.

Earlier, an attempt was made to hold the draw before Eid without giving advertisement in the news papers in violation of SOP. Chairman CDA had canceled it.

Affectees have appealed to the Chairman NAB and DG FIA to hold an inquiry into the allotment made in respect of 300 plots. In this draw, plots were allotted twice to those who were already allotted plots.

The affectees have demanded that wrong allotments be canceled due to which CDA had to suffer the loss of millions of rupees.

AIOU declares MPhil Mass Communication results

ISLAMABAD (Online): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has declared the final result of its M.Phill Mass Communication program, Semester Autumn, 2016.

The results have been placed at the university’s official website, and its download copy is acceptable for taking admission in the next program. Meanwhile, formal result intimation cards were also being dispatched to the students at their postal address.