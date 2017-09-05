Rawalpindi - Like other parts of the country, the Pindiities celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervour.

The heavy rain in different parts of the city turned the weather pleasant besides increasing problems for the people residing in low lying areas. The skyrocketing prices of vegetables, milk, yogurt, coals, and spices irked the citizens.

Hundreds of Eid congregations were held in open places while people also offered Eid prayer at mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs amid tight security arrangements.

Nawaz Sharif Park, Eid Gah Sharif, Islamia Seminary at F-Block, Daral Aloom Hanfia Usmania Ganjmandi, Rawal Road, Jamia Masjid Abu-al-Qasim Jan Colony Tench, Jamia Masjid Khatim-ul-Nabiyan Neelam Colony, Jamia

Masjid Westridge, Jamia Masjid Bilali Arya Mohala, Jamia Masjid Akbari Mohan Pura, Jamia Masjid Zia Hanfia Gulzar-e-Qaid, Jamia Masjid Wapda Colony Mareer, Liaquat Bagh, Jamia Masjid Riaz-ul-Janat Kuri Road, Markazi Eid Gah Gawalmandi, 22 Number Chungi, Jamia Masjid Morgah, Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Dhama Seydan, Jamia Masjid Gulshan-e-Abad, Rukhshanda Masjid Adyaal Road and Jamia Masjid Rajgan Dhamial were the places where Eid prayer was offered.

Following the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, police made tight security arrangements in the district to guard the devotees. Special check posts were also established on various roads to arrest the one-wheelers.

According to a spokesperson of the police department, some 2500 policemen besides elite force commandoes and lady police were deputed outside the bazaars, shopping centres, sensitive public and private buildings to tackle any untoward situation.

Police parties also kept patrolling in the areas to curb the criminals.

The citizens, soon after offering Eid prayers, greeted each other and slaughtered the sacrificial animals.

Political leaders including Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Malik Shakil Awan offered Eid prayer at Darul Aloom Taleem ul Quran Raja Bazaar. Similarly, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali

Khan and ex-MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi celebrated Eid in Jhanda and Satellite Town after offering Eid prayer in the area mosques. Later, they slaughtered sacrificial animals and distributed the meat among people. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi and other police high-ups offered Eid prayer at Police Line Number 1.

In the evening, the citizens planned a number of programs. A large number of families thronged public parks including Ayub Park, Zia Park, Jinnah Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Lake View and other resorts like Murree, Pir Sohawa, Daman-e-Koh along with children.

All shops and business establishments, banks and government offices remained closed due to the public holidays.

The city roads were presenting a deserted look as most of the people went to their native towns for celebrating Eid with their loved ones.

In absence of the special magistrates, the vendors and shopkeepers inflated the prices of vegetables, spices yogurt and milk.

City District Government Rawalpindi and Secretary Regional Transport Authority took no action against the transporters who looted the poor passengers.

“I visited my hometown Lahore to celebrate Eid with my parents. I was charged Rs800 from Lahore to Rawalpindi,” said Jamil Ahmed.