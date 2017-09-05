Islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has advised the parents and students to get admission only in council’s recognised medical and dental colleges. According to an official of PMDC, if any student takes admission in any unrecognised medical or dental institution that student will not be registered with PMDC and the council will not take any responsibility for any adverse action on their career.

He said that all such students can check the list of registered and authorized medical and dental colleges from PMDC website.

He said that no medical or dental institution was allowed to train students which were not registered with PMDC or whose admissions had been stopped by the council.

He said that all the institutions which were advertising admissions of medical and dental college must follow the seat allocation prescribed by the council and strict action will be taken against them in case of any violation of PMDC rules and regulations.

He added passed out medical dental graduates without having students registration with PMDC will not be registered as medical and dental practitioners.

He added that the list of medical and dental college whose admissions had been banned and the colleges which were under litigation was also available on PMDC website along with the details.