rawalpindi - The City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a grand operation against the encroachers who have occupied the roads by establishing the stalls.

The operation was launched from Sadiqabad Chowk to Transformer Chowk and all the roads were cleaned from the encroachers.

The operation was conducted following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid, traffic police spokesperson informed on Wednesday. He said police also booked some 12 traders for occupying the roads.

According to him, CTP, on orders of CTO, have launched a massive anti-encroachment operation against the traders from Sadiqabad Chowk to Transformer Chowk, as they were expanding their businesses to the roads hampering the smooth flow of traffic and creating problem for pedestrians.

He added the vendors and stall holders were also selling their stuff in front of shops with consent of the shopkeepers.

He said the traffic police demolished the illegal stalls and cleaned the roads for traffic. He said Sadiqabad police registered cases under sections 341 of PPC against 12 traders on charges of road encroachments. He said the anti-encroachment operation was headed by Sector In-charge Syed Zulqarnain Shah.

Meanwhile, CTP also impounded a large number of public transport vehicles for violating the routes, placing tinted sheets on windows and buzzing music in load volume. He said the vehicles were impounded in Police Station Sadiqabad. Meanwhile, the city district government Rawalpindi (CDGR) on Wednesday sent a number of shopkeepers and vendors to jail over profiteering besides imposing fine of 50,000 rupees on them.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Tasneem Ali Khan visited several markets on Adiala Road and checked the rate lists in a total of 22 shops including the vegetable and fruit sellers.

AC found the shopkeepers selling vegetables including tomatoes and fruit on inflated rates. Following the instructions of AC, some 12 shopkeepers were arrested on the spot whereas a fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on six shopkeepers. The markets raided by AC Saddar Tasneem Ali Khan included Khuwaja Corporation, Mubarak Lane, Dhama Mor, Chungi Number 20, Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Hill View, Jarahi, Kehkashan Colony, Janjua Town, Sanjoli Estate, Landco and Rehman Markaz.

Meanwhile, police registered cases against the detained shopkeepers and sent them to Adiala jail. When contacted, AC Saddar confirmed the raids and told that police have nabbed 12 shopkeepers on charges of overcharging the consumers.

He said that six shopkeepers were imposed fine of Rs 50,000 for selling the commodities including tomatoes on very high prices. “During the raids, it was observed the shopkeepers are not displaying the rate lists issued by district government and minting money from consumers,” he said. He said government would not allow the shopkeepers to sell the vegetables against the government fixed rates. He said a large number of consumers have also lodged complaints with him against the shopkeepers regarding overcharging.

On the other hand, the shopkeepers, vendors and hand push cart owners are selling the tomatoes and chicken on very high rates in areas of Dhamial, Hayyal, Bunda, Nagyal, Bank Colony, Chakri Road, Ahmedabad, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Dhoke Syedan and many other localities. A large number of people interviewed by The Nation said the shopkeepers were selling tomatoes against Rs 150 to 180 per kg while chicken is available at Rs 300 to 310 per kg. They also appealed the AC to carry out surprise raids in the markets.