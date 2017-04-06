islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday suspended three of its officials — office-bearers of CDA labour union — from service on account of thrashing a local journalist at the Chairman CDA Secretariat a day earlier.

All the three were found guilty as per initial inquiry conducted by DG Admin, CDA. According to a letter issued by the HRD Directorate CDA, the action has been taken under Regulation 8.05 of CDA Employees Services Regulations, 1992. Those suspended from the service include Mehmood Ali alias ‘Churra’ (knife), Stenographer/PA to DC Land Directorate, (CDA Labour Union, Yaseen Group); Tufail Mehmood, Divisional Officer, Enforcement Directorate and Sardar Muhammad Asif, Sub-Assistant, Works Directorate CDA.

Officials in the CDA said that Mehmood Ali had been working on the post for the last 19 years but no management dared to transfer him to some other post. “The post is being considered very lucrative amongst the CDA officials and no management during the last 19 years touched the officials”, said a CDA official on condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the day, lengthy sessions were held between the mayor, other top officials of the authority and journalists on the issue. On the demand of the journalists, the mayor ordered immediate inquiry to determine the facts and DG Admin, after recording the statements of the eye-witnesses, held all the three guilty of the crime. They had beaten Fida Hussain black and blue on some issue within the premises of Chairman’s secretariat. Reportedly, the journalist had, through an application, sought FIA’s action against Mehmood Ali for his alleged malpractices which annoyed the union leaders.

The mayor assured the victim that the matter would be decided on merit within shortest possible time.

On the other hand, Aabpara police is yet to register a case against the three accused. The victim had nominated all the three accused in the application but the police seemed pressurized from the CDA union. The journalists met again and again with SHO Aabpara police station to hear that ‘they are looking into the matter’.

Interestingly, the incident took place around 5pm on Tuesday and when the victim along with fellow journalists reached Aabpara police station, they were astonished to find application from the accused in the case, on the table of the SHO.

Furthermore, Enforcement Directorate of the CDA demolished 200 sheds constructed illegally in front of different shops and plazas of Aabpara market. Moreover, 35 illegally constructed shops within the plazas of the market were also demolished. The operation was personally supervised by Director Enforcement and participated by 200 officials and Officers of Enforcement Directorate while Islamabad Capital Administration and Islamabad police also provided the assistance during this operation.