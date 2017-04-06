rawalpindi - Pakistan Customs has foiled a bid to smuggle liquor from Saudi Arabia to Islamabad at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport, sources informed.

The Customs also arrested two passengers who were trying to smuggle 18 bottles of liquor in the country, they said. The detained passengers were identified as Shaukat and Waqar, hailing from Gujrat. According to sources, Shaukat and Waqar, were intercepted by Customs over their suspicious movements.

During the course of checking, the Customs officials recovered 18 bottles of liquor from their luggage. The Customs officials seized the bottles and initiated inquiry against the two persons involved in smuggling.