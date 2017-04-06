islamabad - A majority of the occupants of government accommodations in different sectors of the capital — particularly the low-class sectors — have encroached upon the adjoining state land by constructing extra rooms, but the concerned authorities are least bothered to it, a survey by The Nation revealed.

In some cases, the allottees of single-storey accommodations have even raised additional storeys thus compromising their safety as the buildings are quite old and not in a good condition to bear the load of an extra storey.

The alteration in the original plan of the flats and single-storey accommodations is on the rise, apparently in connivance with the civic agency’s officials.

Illegal extension in the abodes serves two purposes; either it is to accommodate expanding family or generate some extra money by giving it on rent. Majority of bachelors prefer these additional rooms, as they are located in the middle of the city.

The trend of encroaching upon the state land and constructing additional rooms is more dominant in the sectors as G-6, G-7 and G-9.

Majority of government accommodations are in shambles and vulnerable to a calamity.

The civic body has no funds to renovate the flats, which is posing a serious threat to the lives of the people residing therein. Jehangir Ali, a resident of sector G-7 told The Nation that he was allotted the accommodation when he had only one child. “Now I have a family of four and need extra rooms to accommodate them,” he said. He said that the houses in the sector needed maintenance and repair but CDA officials hardly move for the same.

He was of the view that the CDA ought to allocate a proper budget for the renovation of these accommodations.

On the other hand, the illegal extension to the houses give an ugly look to the otherwise planned accommodations. There is no uniformity and quality of work as the rooms are constructed for temporary purposes.

When contacted, CDA officials said that the enforcement directorate is responsible for the illegal constructions. The authority should not have let them (occupants) go for illegal occupation and constructions, they added.