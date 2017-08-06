AIOU expands financial package for needy students

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has expanded its financial support package for the needy students to ensure that nobody should be left without education just because of financial or social constraints.

This is the right of every Pakistani citizen to get facilitated for continuation of their study under the constitution, and the AIOU being the public sector institution fulfills the responsibility of covering all segments of society, and bring the education at their door-steps, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui while reviewing the on-going admission process that is to be continued till September 5. The AIOU continues its policy of providing financial assistance to the needy and deserving students through various schemes. In all there are nine financial assistance/scholarships’ schemes which support such students.

The scholarship package includes: Earn to learn scheme, Merit Scholarship Scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Gant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, and Scholarship for Women, Fee Installment Scheme and Alumni/Sponsored Scholarship. Besides this, Fee installment facility is also available.

The Vice Chancellor said, the merit scholarships’ scheme is an initiative to generate competition in educational pursuits and encourage the brilliant students.

The scholarship is also being offered to the fresh and continuing students of all levels if they secure 75% and above marks in their latest results in any academic program. Deserving and needy students who fall in these categories were advised to contact their nearest Regional Campus of the University for assistance in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Interested students can download application form from the University’s Website and send it to the given address along with his/her academic documents.

The University’s Executive Council has already approved these schemes. Necessary funds for the schemes have been earmarked in the annual budget.–Online

Audit of primary, middle schools’ funds to be conducted

RAWALPINDI: The District Education Authority decided to start audit of the Rawalpindi division primary and middle schools funds from August 8 2017.

The heads of the schools will have to face punitive action in the form of deductions from their salaries, stoppage of increment and departmental inquiry against the irregularities to be pointed out by audit through their audit observations.

On the directions of secretary Schools Education department Punjab, District Education Authority decided to start the audit of middle and primary schools located in Kotli Sattain, Murree, Kahuta, Kalar Syedain, Gujar Khan, Taxila and Rawalpindi.

The AEOs have been asked to start scrutiny of the record from August 8. The record of non-salary budget, funds allocated for promotion of education, School Management Council, refurbishment and beatification of School, purchase of stationary and furniture will be checked. Record related to service book of teachers, attendance register and stock register will also be audited.

The AEO’s have been directed to compile audit report as soon as possible and send it to CEO so that it could be forwarded to Secretary Schools Education Punjab.–INP

Man killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD: A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident within the Koral Police jurisdiction.

Mohammad Qasim, a resident of Koral, lodged a complaint with the local police that his father Shamrez was crossing the road near Gulberg green bridge when a car DT-218 driven recklessly by an unidentified driver crushed him to death.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.–Online