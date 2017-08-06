rawalpindi - The Anti Terrorism Court has deferred hearing in Top City weapons’ recovery case till August 21, 2017. According to details, Anti Terrosim Court (ATC) Number 2 Special Judge Malik Majid Awan took up the case during which the under custody accused Essa Khan and others accused, including Kunwar Moeez Khan, owner of Top City, his employees Ghulam Yasin, Muhammad Adeel, Aslam Khan, Ashar and Fayyaz (who all are released on bail) appeared before the court. The special judge transferred the case to ATC No 1 and put off proceeding till August 21. Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi Zone has submitted a complete chellan of the case with court. Talking to The Nation on Saturday, Muhammad Ismail Baloch, the counsel for Top City owner, said the Anti Terrorism Court transferred the case in ATC No 1 due to annual vocations of courts. He said the court has not yet distributed copies of statements under section 161 of CrPC among his client and others. He added the trial court would take up case on August 21 and it might be possible the copies of statements of accused would be handed over during the hearing. He said his client is innocent and has nothing to do with the weapons’ recovery case. He said CTD submitted complete investigation report with anti terrorism court.