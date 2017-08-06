islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold draw on August 17 in connection with allotment of residential plots related to approved cases of Islamabad affectees.

CDA has decided to include such cases in the draw which will be approved till August 16.

The draw will take place at the Jinnah Convention Centre on August 17 and the affectees have been informed in this regard through a public notice issued by CDA Deputy Director Land Irfan Ullah Khan.