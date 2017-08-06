rawalpindi - Heavy rain on Saturday morning caused a traffic jam on the Adiala Road. Torrential rain that started early in the morning flooded Adiala Road and its suburbs. The water level on both sides of the city’s busiest road was almost two to three feet causing a massive traffic jam. The rainwater also entered markets and shops and houses located near the road.

At many places, flood washed away Adiala Road. Many areas, including Jarahi, Janjua Town, Kehkashan Colony, Rah e Sakoon, Sanjoli Estate, Rukhshanda Mosque, Landco, Rehman Markaz and Gulshanabad, were inundated by rainwater.

Raja Safeer, a trader, said recently the civic body on special orders of former federal minister on interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had carpeted the Adiala Road by spending Rs120 million but did not build nullah along the road for water flow. He said substandard material was also used and now the road has developed several ditches. “I have never seen such flash flood on Adiala Road ever in my life. Rain continues for 1 hour and then water flooded the road,” Zamir Khan, a filler on a fuel station said. Many other residents complained that rainwater caused heavy loss to them as water entered houses and damaged the items. They said the civic bodies should construct a nullah along the road to avoid such floods. Chairman and DG RDA were not available for their comments.