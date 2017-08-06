islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will celebrate Independence Day in a graceful and dignified manner and would try to engage residents of the federal capital in the festivities.

The MCI has arranged a number of activities for this purpose, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at CDA headquarters.

The meeting was held to finalize the programmes of Independence Day celebrations. On this occasion, Executive Director General, Sports and Culture Sanaullah Aman and senior officers of relevant formations were also present.

On this occasion, Executive Director General, Sports and Culture, Sanaullah Aman briefed the Mayor that colourful activities had been planned in connection with Independence Day celebrations to highlight the importance of independence in the capital city.

He was informed that Azadi Mela would be organized on August 14 at Arts and Craft village. Artists from all four provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will perform in the Mela. Additionally stalls will also be established at Azadi Mela.

He further informed that Azadi Cycle Race and Rally has been also planned on the August 14 which will be participated by the cyclists from the twin cities.

The cycle race would start from Arts and Craft Village passing through Zero Point, I-8 Interchange will be concluded at Arts and Craft Village via Garden Avenue. For amusement of children, Azadi Train would be launched. The train will start its journey from Rose and Jasmine Garden.

On this occasion, Anser Aziz directed the concerned formation to arrange firework demonstration on the midnight of 13th and 14th August.

He directed the Executive Director General Sports and Culture to finalise the arrangements of these celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Qaumi Yakjehti Concil (PQYC), in coordination with Directorate of Federal Education has chalked out a comprehensive to celebrate Independence week from August 8 with zeal. The PQYC would organize different programmes in the federal capital to mark the 70th Independence anniversary of the motherland, Pakistan, said a statement issued here Saturday.

The weeklong programme was chalked out at a special meeting of the council held under the Chairmanship of Nasim Ahmed Usman who on the occasion lauded services of Director Federal Education, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi for his cooperation in organizing the programmes. As per the programme, Quran Khani, Mehfil Darood and special prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan would be held on August 8.