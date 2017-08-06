islamabad - Out of more than 5,000 scholars qualified for the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) overseas scholarship programme, over 3,000 returned to country after completion of their studies abroad, an official revealed on Saturday.

As per statement issued by the HEC, 5,780 scholars had travelled to different academically advanced countries under the HEC’s overseas scholarship programmes and out of which 3,807 scholars returned to the homeland after completion of their studies.

Since 2003, HEC has been awarding foreign scholarships to Pakistani students at various levels, including Masters, MS and PhD. The purpose is to produce highly-qualified human resource, which is ultimately contributing to country’s socio-economic development.

These scholars have completed their studies or studying in top-ranked universities of Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, Cuba, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

Under different overseas scholarship programmes, interested candidates are required to apply against an advertised scheme provided they meet the eligibility criteria. The eligible candidate has to score at least 50 marks in the aptitude test which is conducted by the Higher Education Commission.

Merit lists are prepared on the basis of aptitude test and academic score. Shortlisted candidates have to secure admission or receive acceptance letter before interview. Final selection of candidates is made by the foreign professors through interview.

Finally selected candidates are advised to obtain visa of the host country. Before departure, HEC provides one-way airfare and two months advance stipend in the form of cross cheque which can only be deposited in the scholar’s account. The rest of scholarship amount is remitted on annual basis in the bank accounts of either HEC’s partner institutes or Pakistan’s high commissions. The partner institution or high commission then remits funds to HEC scholar’s account on a monthly basis.

In the light of the HEC Vision 2025, the Higher Education Commission plans to take the number of PhD faculty in Pakistani higher education institutions to around 40,000 in order to cater to the country’s growing higher education needs.

A number of overseas and indigenous PhD schemes will help in producing qualified faculty in various disciplines who will serve in different institutions throughout the country.