islamabad - Annual leaves of federal police have been curtailed from 30 to 20. A notification in this regard has been issued by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Khalid Khattak which said that the annual holidays of the federal police have been reduced from 30 to 20. The notification on curtailment of annual leaves has sparked anguish and concern among the federal police employees. They said that their leave is cancelled or disallowed to them on the eve of Eid or any other celebrations. We are also denied our leave when law and order situation is created any where in the federal capital.

Now the annual leave period has also been curtailed which is source of grave concern for us, policemen stated.