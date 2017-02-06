Islamabad-At least two persons have been abducted within the Tarnol and Lohi Bher Police jurisdiction.
Aman Ullah, a resident of Tarnol, lodged a complaint with the local police that his 18-year-old son Saad Akbar was abducted by some unknown kidnappers from Fateh Jhang Road.
Mohammad Mazhar Siddique, a resident of Lohi Bher, lodged a complaint with the local police that his brother-in-law Iqbal was kidnapped by some unknown people from Police Foundation area. Police have registered cases and started investigations.
