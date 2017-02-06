Rawalpindi-To facilitate motorists, reconstruction work on Adiala Road would be completed by end of current month, RDA Spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan told this agency here Sunday.

He said the road would be completed at a cost of Rs8.82 million. The Commissioner/Director General RDA Azmat Mehmood has directed the concerned to speed up construction work, adding no negligence would be allowed in it. He also directed to ensure use of quality material. Earlier, the Commissioner who also holds charge of DG RDA inspected the construction work at Adiala Road and took action against officials for showing negligence as work of the road was not up to the mark.