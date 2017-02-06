Islamabad-Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi has constituted eleven benches, including a special larger bench, to hear the cases during this week starting from Monday.

The CJ IHC has constituted one special larger bench comprising three judges, three division benches and seven single benches to conduct the hearing of over 600 cases during this week.

The special larger bench comprises Justice Noor-ul-Haq N Qureshi, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Aamer Farooq. The three Division Benches (DBs) comprise IHC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi and Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The seven single benches include Chief Justice Anwar Khan Kasi, Justice Noor-ul-Haq N Qureshi, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.