Islamabad - In a belated action, Islamabad police on Sunday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the police officials deputed at police check posts, as Constable Samiullah Niazi, who allegedly shot dead a person in a moving car at I-10 check post days before, surrendered himself before the police high-ups.

From now onward, straight fire is allowed only in case of cross fire, read the instructions circulated among officials deputed at over 60 entry, exit points and police check posts in the city. According to the new SOPs, police may burst tyre of the fleeing vehicle and in case it did not stop even, police officials at nearby pickets would be asked to help stop the vehicle.

The vehicle will be asked to stop first through a signboard and then plastic barrier.

The other police check posts would be involved in case the attempt to stop the vehicle failed, said the SOPs.

Those defying the instruction would be dealt strictly, the officials are warned in clear terms.

The SOPs followed the killing of a young man, Taimoor as the police opened fire at his vehicle in Sector I-10 of the capital some days back. A case was registered at Sabzi Mandi police station. On the other hand, Constable Samiullah Niazi who caused death to Taimoor would be produced before the court of law today (Monday).

Meanwhile, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has arrested a car-lifter and recovered stolen vehicle along with fake registration book from him, a police spokesman said.

He said that SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani had directed for effective crackdown against those involved in car-lifting. Following his directions, ACLC accelerated efforts to check this crime and special teams were constituted to ensure arrest of car lifters.

The SP constituted a team which nabbed a car-lifter Syed Ghulam alias Mama son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Malakand Agency, Tehsil Batkhela and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession.

Suzuki Mehran registration number QZ-861 model 2010 grey colour was stolen from the area of Industrial-Area police station.

The team is working to recover more stolen vehicles and nab his fellow car lifter, Syed Ghulam.