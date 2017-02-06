Islamabad-You may have heard that grapefruit can help you lose weight, but did you know it also can improve your skin? Read on for unique ways to use the tasty fruit, as well as a few dangers to watch out for.

Grapefruit contains retinol antioxidants that help repair damaged skin and fight the development of fine lines and wrinkles. The fruit also contains a compound called spermidine. Try a grapefruit face mask once a week to improve your skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of honey, 1/2 cup of oatmeal, and juice from 1/2 of a grapefruit.

Due to compounds called furanocoumarins, grapefruit juice can interact with certain medications and dangerously increase their potency. A single grapefruit or glass of juice, even if consumed hours before or after taking a drug, is enough to cause a reaction. Check with your doctor to see if any medications you take are affected by grapefruits.

Dr Taz Bhatia, a specialist in women’s health, weight loss, and nutrition, recommends drinking a glass of grapefruit juice to help suppress appetite. Grapefruit also contains the flavonoid naringin, which studies have shown may increase metabolism. Surprisingly, you might be able to lose weight from grapefruit without even eating it.

Grapefruit has natural astringent properties that rid your skin of excess oils and tighten pores. Look for facial products that contain grapefruit essential oil, or make your own toner by combining fresh grapefruit juice with lavender or mint in a small spray bottle. Spritz on your face for a cleansing refresher. Grapefruit also has antiseptic properties that help kill bacteria, clearing up acne outbreaks.

Hair products can be a necessary part of your morning routine; but they also can damage hair, making it appear limp and lifeless. Grapefruit juice strips your hair of buildup and contains vitamins A and C to boost hair growth. Citrus products are also known to brighten hair, bringing out natural highlights. Give your hair a rinse with fresh grapefruit juice or look for products that contain it.