Islamabad-National Press Club (NPC), in collaboration with Pakhtun Cultural Organisation organised a Pashtu Cultural Family show here at the press club. Renowned folk artists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa performed in the show and mesmerised the audience at green lawn of NPC.

President NPC Shakeel Anjum and General Secretary Imran Yaqoob Dhillon also participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the president NPC welcomed the guests and lauded the artists who specially came from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to perform in the event.

He said earlier NPC organised Saraiki cultural as well, adding more such events would be arranged in future to entertain the journalists community. The NPC Rawalpindi chapter Incharge announced that similar show would be organised in Press Club Rawalpindi on February 19.

A large of members of NPC from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the cultural show.

The artists presented famous songs. Artists also sung Urdu songs on the occasion.

Lok Virsa to organise Basant Song contest

A ‘Basant’ song competition is being held at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on February 26. The top three winners of the competition would be given cash prizes and awards. While 10 best songs will be selected to produce a special Basant Album by the Lok Visa.

The last date for registration is February 15. Songs will be submitted till February 20 and the last ceremony of competition will be held on February 26.

PAL weekly book bazaar attracts visitors

A two-day weekly book bazaar of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Sunday attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar that has facilitated visitors as every type of books available there including novels.

The bazaar would start working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm. Books on various subjects would be available at weekly bazaar on discounted rates, said an official of PAL.

He said that Academy was making serious efforts to promote book reading culture in the country.

Academy invited students and general public to get books on discounted rates from the weekly book bazaar, he added.

A student Abdul Hassan said: “prices of the weekly book bazaar suit me a lot as whenever I need any type of novel or book, I found it from there at reasonable price”.