Islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) tourism friends club membership attracting a large number of tourists. An official of PTDC told this agency on Sunday that over ten thousand tourists had become member of this club and this number was further going up.

The PTDC had introduced this club to promote tourism activities in country, he remarked. Under the scheme, he said better tourism facilities would be provided to members at affordable rates.

He said that national or international citizen who could prove his/her identity would be entitled to apply for membership subject to the conditions determined by PTDC from time to time.