Islamabad - People belonging to different sections of the society staged a rally here on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir struggling for their right to self-determination.

The participants, who were carrying placards and banners inscribed

with different slogans, walked from China Chowk to the National Press Club. Different speakers in their speeches urged India to stop human rights violations in held Kashmir.

They urged the international community to force India to withdraw its troops from Occupied Kashmir and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

They said the Pakistani nation was united in support of Kashmiri people

and Pakistan would continue to offer moral, political and diplomatic support to their brethrens in occupied Kashmir.

APP adds: Jamaat Islami (JI) also on Sunday organised a rally here at the G-9 Markaz to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. JI Deputy Chief Mian Muhammad Aslam and JI parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah led the rally.

Addressing the rally, Mian Muhammad Aslam said geographically, historically and culturally, Kashmir was not only a part of Pakistan, but also was its jugular vein. “We stand by Kashmiris in the struggle for their right to self-determination,” he said. He urged the United Nations to take note of Indian brutalities in the occupied territory. MNA Sahibzada Tariqullah and other speakers also addressed the rally.

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with demands for freedom of Kashmir.

They also chanted slogans against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.