Islamabad - The Service Road (West), part of under-construction Koral Interchange, has been opened for traffic.

The commuters heading to Airport from Rawat can use the Service Road, said the CDA officials on Sunday. They said construction work on Service Road (East) of Koral Interchange and 64 meter long roof of central flyover has also been completed. The flyover has been facilitated with three lanes on its both sides as well as footpaths for pedestrian.

These details were shared during a briefing to the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz on the occasion of his visit to Koral Interchange. On this occasion, Member Engineering CDA, Asad Mehboob Kiyani and Project Director Koral Interchange were also present. Reviewing progress about the development activities at Koral Interchange, the Mayor said that delay in completion of Koral Interchange project would not be tolerated. He directed for an effective strategy to complete construction work on different parts of Koral Interchange simultaneously within the stipulated time. He said that Islamabad Expressway Signal-Free Corridor project is of immense importance. He further said that after completion of Koral Interchange, work on different phases of Islamabad Expressway Signal-Free Corridor project would also be started in line with the directions of PM of Pakistan.

He directed the Project Director to start immediate landscaping work on loops, which has less traffic flow. He further directed for submission of different suggestions for water sprinkling system for landscaping at the loops of Koral Interchange. He expressed his annoyance over non-installation of electric light poles and directed the concerned formations for installation of light poles of same specification. He said that rains and VIP movements cause delay in construction work.

The Mayor directed the concerned formations for removal of shades and temporarily constructed offices causing hindrance in construction of loops. He said that all possible measures would be taken to complete the project within the stipulated time.