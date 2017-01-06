islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday issued merit list of the selected candidates for admission in MS, MPhil and PhD programmes.

They were declared successful in getting admission in their prescribed discipline for the current semester. They have been communicated about their admission at their postal addresses. The list has also been placed at the university website. According to Director Admissions, the admission criteria were strictly followed, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui, said a press release.

The selected candidates have been advised to deposit requisite fee at the earliest. If any candidate does not receive the admission letter till January 10, he/she may call on 051-9057422, 051-9250043 or email to admg.pg@aiou.edu.pk.

The merit-based programmes offered in Semester Autumn, 2016 include PhD Mass Communication, Community Health and Nutrition, Islamic Studies, and Islamic Studies Specialisation in Quran and Tafseer, and MPhil Mass Communication, Iqbal Studies, Arabic, Islamic Studies and Islamic Studies Specialization in Quran and Tafseer.

Meanwhile, the fresh admissions (Spring 2017) will start from February 1.