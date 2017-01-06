islamabad - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked office-bearers of Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CECHS) Soan Garden Islamabad for misuse of authority and fraudulent practices, it has been learnt.

Earlier, the FIA held an inquiry into the case. Consequent upon the inquiry, it transpired that CECHS Soan Garden Islamabad General Secretary Yasir Arfat Mehdi illegally allotted/transferred four plots of the society by misusing his official position, fraudulently allotted commercial plots no CP-31, CP-32, CP-33, and CP-34 to Muhammad Altaf, son of Ghulam Hussain, on payment of Rs5,600,000.

Later, the plots were fraudulently transferred to Muhammad Shahbaz, son of Ghulam Hussain, by Mehdi with an active connivance of Mansoor Sarwat, accountant of the society and caused loss of millions of rupees to the housing scheme and defrauded the purchasers/allottees. Moreover, neither the amount of Rs5,600,000 was deposited in the society account nor the payment regarding allotment of plots was recorded with the society.

The inquiry prima facie held the accused responsible for misuse of authority and fraudulent practices and the FIA registered a case against Mehdi and Sarwat under sections 420, 468, 471, 409, 109 of PPC r/w 5(2) PCA 1947. According to the FIA, role of the then general secretary Qaisar Riaz and other facilitators/officials of the society, if found involved, would be thrashed out during the course of investigation.

The FIA has taken action on the complaint of CECHS President Ansar Mahmood Gondal.