islamabad - National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Tobacco-Smoke Free Capital (TSFC) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create awareness of hazards of tobacco among students.

NUML Director General (DG) Brigadier Riaz Ahmed Gondal and Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Project Director Dr Minhaj-us-Siraj signed the accord in a ceremony held at the university.

Brigadier Gondal said the university has already been declared as a no-smoking area to discourage this hazardous habit especially among the youth.

“NUML in collaboration with TSFC can effectively fight against tobacco smoking in university premises by conducting awareness seminars and workshops,” he said. He said the university will strictly abide by the tobacco control laws of the country and will leave no stone unturned in this regard.

Dr Minhaj-us-Siraj lauded the role of NUML in controlling tobacco smoking in the university.

“TSFC is a project of CADD and strengthening Tobacco-Smoke Free Islamabad Initiative is in an extension of Islamabad Model City Project,” he said.

Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Director Dr Karamat, deans, directors, heads of departments, Technical Advisor Dr Fouad Aslam, TSFC Project Director Aftab Ahmed and others were also present at the occasion.