islamabad - Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise two-day weekly book bazaar at the academy premises today (Friday).

Publishers and book sellers of twin cities will set up their stalls. The bazaar would start from 9am till 7pm.

Books on various subjects would be available at weekly bazaar on discounted rates, said a PAL official.

He said the academy was making efforts to promote the culture of book reading in the country.