islamabad - Special Medical Board constituted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for the medical examination of the girl subjected to domestic violence will likely held its meeting today (Friday), an official said on Thursday.

As per the information available with The Nation, a four-member board including Head of Burn Centre Dr Tariq Iqbal, HOD Plastic Surgery Dr Hameeduddin, Associate Professor General Surgery Dr SH Waqar and Psychologist Asima Khan will examine the girl violently tortured a few days before.

According to Pims Administrator Dr Altaf Hussain, the meeting will be held on the production of Tayyaba by police and the authorities will likely produce her before the medical board on Friday.

He said the board was constituted with the consultation of police.

As per the document, medical board has been directed to examine and submit its report within 48 hours.

The meeting is scheduled at 11am and all concerned officials have been requested to attend the meeting.

Tayyaba, daughter of Muhammad Azam, who worked as a house maid in the house of a judicial officer was violently tortured by the house owner in which her face and hand was burned.

District magistrate of the federal capital on January 4 had written a letter to the Pims administration to constitute a medical board in concerned case registered against the accused.

The girl was examined at the hospital on 29th of the previous month but according to the letter issued by the city administration it was stated “As per report of lady doctor there were wounds on the back of Tayyaba which could not be seen during earlier check up.

The SSP of the city requested for constitution of medical board to ascertain the cause of wounds, to conclude the investigation of the case on merit.

It was requested to constitute the board comprising senior doctors to re-examine the victim and opine the cause of wounds.