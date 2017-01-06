rawalpindi - Robbers struck at two houses on Thursday and made off with valuables and belongings worth millions within the Morgah and Sadiqabad Police jurisdictions.

Ahmed Kamal, a resident of Morgah, lodged a complaint with the local police that a person stormed into his house impersonating as a worker of DHA and made off with three cell phones, two laptops, seven and half carats of gold ornaments, three wrist watches and Rs60,000 in cash. Meanwhile, Qasier Mahmood, a resident of Sadiqabad, lodged a complaint that four robbers stormed into his house, held the family members hostage and made off with Rs0.7 million in cash, eight and half carats of gold, a laptop, two cell phones.

The police have registered cases and started investigations.