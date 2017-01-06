islamabad |(PR) - The speedy progress and development of the country is related to the capabilities of youth. This was said by National Council of Social Welfare Chairman Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik on Thursday.

He was speaking at a seminar, organised under special directions of Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal, titled “The Role of Youth for Rapid Social Development of Pakistan.”

The present government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has initiated several steps for the betterment of all segments of the society including youth, and millions of students are enjoying the benefits of these steps, he said.

Dr Malik chaired the seminar, while youth activist Seher Afsheen was the chief guest. Representatives of civil society, non-governmental organisations, students, intellectuals, and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

He said Pakistan is one of those countries whose population comprises of a large number of youth.

They can make Pakistan a sound and prosperous state with their spirit of progress and courage.

Dr Malik said that Pakistan is full of resources and youth is the real asset of the country.