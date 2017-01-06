islamabad - A team of Islamabad police on Thursday visited Islamabad Model College for Boys F-7/3 and briefed the students about functioning of various police wings.

This visit was aimed to ensure friendly police ecology and enhance confidence among the students against certain fears around them. Such visits are part of Police-Public Relations and Cooperation Development programme following the instructions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin. Furthermore, the purpose of the visit was to educate students about various precautionary and safety tips in case of an emergency.

SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh led this visit while officials of Special Branch, Traffic, Bomb Disposal Squad, Band Staff, Police Commandos and Rescue 15 also attended the session.

He briefed the students and teachers about routine police affairs and functioning of various wings of the police department.

The students were informed about various traffic rules and safety tips while driving or moving on roads.

They were also briefed as how to make their homes and vehicles safe. Students were asked to completely scrutinise data of their domestic servants and to employ them after complete investigation. The students were told that besides focussing on their studies, they must also keep a vigilant eye on their surroundings and inform police or Rescue 15 in case they find any abandoned luggage or suspect. SP (City) responded to various queries of students about working of police department following which the students hailed efforts of the force.